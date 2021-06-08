CFA Eligibility Criteria 2021: Things To Know Before Applying

The Chartered Financial Analyst programme is a postgraduate professional credential provided to investment and financial professionals across the world by the American-based CFA Institute. The application programme began earlier this year and the level I exam is scheduled for July 2021. Here is more information about the CFA eligibility criteria, read on to know more.

CFA eligibility criteria

Candidates may take the test up to two times per calendar year (where applicable), but not in consecutive windows or in windows that are less than six months apart. Candidates will be allowed a maximum of six tries per exam level. Beginning with the 2021 tests, this policy will be implemented.

At the time of registration, the candidate must hold a bachelor's degree or be in the last year of a bachelor's degree.

Users can also apply if you have four years (or 48 months) of full-time job experience and/or a college or university degree.

It takes at least two years to finish all of the CFA levels, assuming that aspirant pass them all on the first try and in that order.

What is CFA Exam for?

A CFA is a postgraduate professional credential that stands for Chartered Financial Analyst. The CFA Institute, situated in the United States, offers it to investment and financial professionals all around the world. CFA is the highest degree of legal and regulatory recognition for financial qualifications across the world.

A candidate must pass all three tiers of these graduate level tests to become a CFA charter holder. The stages to becoming a CFA chartholder are outlined here.

A candidate must pass the CFA examinations.

The curriculum for CFA Programs is divided into three levels. There is a separate exam for each level. To get the CFA charter, you must pass all three levels of the test.

The next stage is to complete the job experience either before, during, or after enrolling in the CFA programme.

The next stage is to submit reference letters. An applicant must provide two or three professional references to support their membership application.

Apart from the states, the CFA Program is a three-part exam that covers investing tools, asset valuation, portfolio management, and wealth planning.

CFA Syllabus

Ethical and Professional Standards

Corporate Finance

Economics

Financial Reporting and Analysis

Quantitative Methods

Alternative Investments

Derivatives

Equity Investments

Fixed Income

Portfolio Management and Wealth Planning

CFA exam date

Level I July Exam Dates: 18 - 26 July 2021

Level II August Exam Dates: 31 August - 4 September 2021

Level III August Exam Dates: 1 - 8 September 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK