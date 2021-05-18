CGBSE 10th Result Likely To Be Announced Tomorrow, See How To Check Here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE 10th result is expected to be released tomorrow on May 19, 2021. Candidates who had registered themselves for the class 10 exam had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their CGBSE 10th for a long time. The wait of the candidates is now about to get over as the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the class 10 result tomorrow on its website. Once declared, candidates can go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in and do CGBSE 10th result download. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the CGBSE 10th result date and time.

CGBSE 10th result date and time

According to reports, the CGBSE 10th result download will be made available for the registered candidates from Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The result will be announced tomorrow through a video conference by the board. The CGBSE 10th result will be declared at 11 AM tomorrow. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website tomorrow for any update regarding the CGBSE result. The government had cancelled the final board examinations of class 10 students amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. To get the results of class 10 students, a new evaluation criterion was introduced.

The CGBSE 10th result will be prepared on the basis of internal assessments. According to this new evaluation policy, all the students who were not able to appear in the practical exams will also be given the passing marks by the board. A maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be given to a student in every theory subject. Similarly, for practical subjects, a maximum of 68 out of 70 marks will be awarded. Here is a look at how to check the class 10 CGBSE result.

How to check CGBSE 10th result once declared?

Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in.

Look for the CGBSE 10th result link and click on it.

Enter your required credentials like roll number.

Cross-check the details once and click on submit.

Your CGBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Do the CGBSE 10th result download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and CGBSE news related to the results.

