Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes NEP 2020; Terms It As A Boost To Education Sector

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 approved by the Union cabinet on Wednesday, stating that the decision would encourage the country's youth to compete with the best in the world.

I welcome the approval of National Education Policy 2020 by the Union Cabinet chaired by @narendramodi Ji. I am sure that this reform will boost the education sector and pave way for our youth to compete with the best from across the world (1/2)#NewEducationPolicy — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 29, 2020

The TDP chief further said that the policy, which emphasises regional language as the medium of instruction till Grade 5, is crucial for children in improving their academic performance.

The policy emphasizes mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction until Grade 5 which is certainly a welcome move. This is crucial for children to develop critical thinking & literacy skills leading to better academic performance. (2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 29, 2020

New Education Policy 2020 approved

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the much-awaited NEP, 2020, which aims to revamp all aspects of India's education system and bring it closer to the best global standards.

A committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Dr K Kasturirangan formed the Draft National Education Policy 2019 on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability.' The new NEP replaces the one formulated in 1986.

It says that student will not be forced to study in one language and several foreign dialects will also be offered at the secondary level. The major reforms brought in by NEP 2020 include Universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and no separation between vocational or academic, and curricular or extra-curricular activities.

Another major decision of the government was to rename the Human Resource Development Ministry as the Ministry of Education (MoE).

