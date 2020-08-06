CLAT 2020 Now Postponed Indefinitely, Had Been Scheduled For August 22

The Common Law Admission Test, also known as CLAT 2020, has been postponed yet again. The decision was confirmed by Professor Balraj Chouhan who is the Vice-Chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University or the DNLU in Jabalpur. Professor Chouhan was also the Convenor of the CLAT 2020 exam. The CLAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 22. However, merely 15 days before the CLAT Exam, the Consortium of National Law Universities held a virtual meeting and decided to postpone the CLAT 2020 exam.

Why was the CLAT Exam Postponed?

The Consortium of National Law Universities was established on August 19, 2017. Its aim is to improve the standard of legal education in India. The serving president of the consortium is Professor V. Vijayakumar. The decision to postpone CLAT 2020 was taken collectively by the Consortium in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic which is still having a debilitating impact on the country.

At present, India has close to 2 million cases of COVID-19. The death toll due to the virus is reaching close to 40,000. In the wake of the perilous situation and the lockdown, many educational institutions and boards have either postponed or scrapped examinations altogether.

CLAT 2020 date: When will the CLAT Exam be conducted?

According to the report of Bar and Bench, it is understood that the authorities have currently postponed the examinations indefinitely. No new CLAT Exam date has been released so far. The report also suggests that a total of 70,000 candidates were expected to write the CLAT exam this year from across the country. Previously, the National Law Universities Consortium had decided to conduct a computer-based online test which would be held at exam centres across the country on August 22.

CLAT 2020 was initially scheduled to take place on May 10 but was postponed to May 24 in light of the pandemic and lockdown. The NLU Consortium later decided to postpone the CLAT exam to June 21. However, more recently, it was decided that a fresh date for CLAT 2020 would be decided by July 1. Following this, the decision was taken to postpone the exam to August 22.