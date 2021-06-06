Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1086 Security Guard Posts In Eastern Coalfields Ltd

Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited online applications for recruitment against 1086 vacancies for the post of security guards. The notification was released on May 31. The last date to apply is June 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website www.easterncoal.gov.in.

The selected candidates will be deployed as Security Guard (Trainee) for a period of six months in their existing grade & scale of pay. The selected employees will be required to undergo Basic Security Training within the period of six months which will be arranged by the HOD (Security), ECL Hq. After successful completion of six months training period & the Basic Security Training, they will be placed in T & S Gr.- “G” as Security Guard.

Eastern Coalfields Limited Recruitment: Details of vacancy

Unreserved - 842

SC - 163

ST - 81

Total Posts - 1086

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Coalfields Limited Security Guard Posts

Candidates must have passed the class 7 exam from an affiliated school. Candidates must fulfil the Physical Standard norms as per the Cadre Scheme. Click here to read the official notification.

How to Apply

The application has to be made to the respective Area GMs or HODs of the Establishments/ Workshops and in the case of Hq. to Sr. Manager (P/Estb), Personnel Dept., ECL, Sanctoria. The application form has been given in the notification. The aspirants should take its printout, fill and scan it. A soft copy in the ‘EXCEL SHEET’ of the list should be sent by e-mail at bhartiecl@gmail.com along with the hard copy.