Common Eligibility Test For Central Government Job Aspirants To Be Held From Early 2022

NRA CET: Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job aspirants will be conducted across India from early 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday, July 6. "The Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job aspirants will be conducted across the country from early next year," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"This unique initiative of the CET undertaken with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs was scheduled to take off with the first such test before the end of this year, but is likely to get delayed on account of the COVID pandemic," said Singh.

He stressed on the importance of CET and said that it is a path-breaking reform. It is to be noted that CET is carried out by the Department of Personnel and Training and focuses on 'ease of recruitment' for young job aspirants. Minister also appreciated and thanked PM Modi for his guidance. Jitendra Singh said, "This landmark reform is also a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep and sensitive concern for the youth and his keenness to provide a level playing field and equal opportunities to youth across the country."

Role of NRA

NRA which is National Recruitment Agency will conduct CET. "The NRA will conduct the CET to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in the government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)," the official statement said. Union Minister, Jitendra Singh further added that "the most significant feature of this reform is that every district in the country will have at least one Examination Centre which would greatly enhance access to the candidates living in far-flung areas."

How to apply for NRA CET exam

In order to apply for NRA CET exam, candidates will have to register at the NRA portal. The official website of NRA is home.nra.org. Department of Personnel and Training has resulted in a number of innovations and reforms for the common public in the last seven years.