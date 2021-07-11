Counselling For KLEEE-2021 Qualified Begins Today, See Result Details Here

KL University has recently announced KLEEE-2021 results. Along with announcing results, the Deemed to be University also announced INR 100 Crores in merit scholarships. Over 40,000 students appeared for KL Deemed-to-be University’s online proctored Engineering Entrance Exam known as KLEEE. Students who were interested in taking admission in engineering courses in its Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses took the exam. Qualified students have been called for counselling.

Important Dates

KLEEE Results were announced on 5th July 2021

Counselling begins on 11th July 2021

Last date of counselling- 29th July 2021

Merit Scholarship 2021

With the aim of encouraging and nurturing talent from across India, KL Deemed-to-be University has announced merit scholarship. An allocation of INR 100 crore for merit scholarships 2021 has been declared. Scholarships will be provided through exemptions in fees. Candidates are advised to visit the official website www.kluniversity.in for detailed information. “To enable a strong platform for talent coming from financially weaker backgrounds and to encourage students with high potential, KL Deemed-to-be University will be offering merit scholarships; INR 35 crore for merit rankers in KLEEE, INR 30 crore for rankers in JEE, INR 20 crore for rankers in the Intermediate Public Examination & INR 15 crore for rankers in Management & Humanities courses”, said Dr. N. Venkatram, Incharge Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University.

Announcement of results

The results were presented by Dr. N. Venkatram, Incharge Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University, Dr. K Ramakrishna, Convenor, Admissions Committee, Dr. J Srinivasa Rao, Director, Admissions and Dr. M Kishore Babu, Dean and Head, Department of Management, Humanities and Sciences. They also addressed a press conference at the university campus itself. Dr. J. S. Srinivasa Rao while addressing a press conference at KL Deemed-to-be University Vijayawada Campus mentioned, "a total of more than 40,000 students from various states across India have appeared for the entrance examinations conducted for Engineering and all other courses of management, humanities, and sciences offered by the university." He also announced that the institution has decided to give high priority to merit students this year.

About KL Deemed to be University

KL Deemed-to-be University founded in 1980s brings today an academic legacy of 40 years. It became Deemed University in 2009 and is ranked 41st in the NIRF 2020 rankings of top Universities of India. KL-Deemed-to-be University has campuses in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. The University rejoices an impeccable placement track record of placing 20,000 students in reputed companies till date