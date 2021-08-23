COVID-19: All Telangana Educational Institutions To Reopen From September 1, Says CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao informed on Monday that all the schools, including Private and Government, will resume functioning from September in the state. The CM has directed the ministers and officials of the Panchayat and Municipal Departments to clean and sanitise all educational institutions and hostels in villages and towns by August 30. This decision has been passed during a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhawan, Telangana.

A high-level review meeting chaired by CM KCR decided to reopen all types of private and public educational institutions in the state, including Anganwadi, from September 1. The Municipal Department has additionally been directed to clean and sanitise all educational institutions and hostels in villages and towns by August 30. Speaking on occasion, CM KCR said, "The education system in the state is in trouble due to the corona. The closure of educational institutions has created chaos in educational allied sectors, including students, parents and private school teachers. In this context, the meeting also discussed the steps taken by the respective governments of various states across the country to reopen educational institutions and the strategies being followed."

COVID conditions across the state have been discussed with state medical officials. They reported that the situation is under control and better. The movement of people in the state is coming back to normal now. At the same time, medical officials informed that the continuous closure of educational institutions had increased the stress on female students, especially school children, and that it is a condition that can affect their future. "In this context, the government has decided to reopen all types of educational institutions in the state from September 1, taking into account the views of all the participants in the conference, taking into account all the prerequisites for students pursuing all types of education in private and public educational institutions, from KG to PG,'' stated CM KCR.

COVID situation in Telangana

Telangana on Monday recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,55,343, while the toll rose to 3,861 with three more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 57, followed by Karimnagar (32) and Nalgonda (25) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

Image Credit: PTI/ANI