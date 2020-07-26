Kerala: Young Talents Make Technological Innovations To Counter COVID-19 Pandemic

Youngsters in Kerala demonstrated a range of innovations including a mask-vending machine and a COVID-19 detecting software, on Saturday at an event to promote technological inventions to fight the pandemic.

The ‘Innovations Unlocked Kerala Student Innovators Meet’ started by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has given an opportunity to young talents to counter the pandemic through innovations. Several innovators were selected to be groomed as entrepreneurs.

The virtual expo held by KSUM in association with Wadhwani Foundation featured 300 participants who displayed over 150 models at the interactive forum. The foundation creates jobs for new-age enterprises including TCS DISQ, an initiative of Tata Consultancy Service Foundation, to groom change-makers.

21 inventions were selected

The students displayed innovative equipment for emergency medical care, crowd control, AI-based devices that maintain social distancing, technology to sanitise large spaces, new check-up methods and improvised PPE kits. Of the total 150 items demonstrated, 21 were selected by the KSUM after assessment.

The products were developed by students of various engineering colleges in Kerala, by higher secondary schools in Madappally and Meenangadi of north Malabar. The selected groups become eligible for a three-month pre-incubation programme with support from leading technological and industrial institutions.

State Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Usha Titus, in her inaugural address, highlighted the need to revamp technological education in order to encourage and groom upcoming talents. She said the government is ready to help civil engineering students who are willing to launch start-ups that are into redesigning.

KSUM is the state government's nodal agency for developing entrepreneurship and incubation activities.

