CTET Eligibility Criteria: Know The Full Eligibility Requirements And Syllabus For CTET

The CTET is a national level exam that is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The full form for CTET is the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, which is conducted to ascertain the eligibility of potential candidates for the post of teachers from Classes. In this article, we'll be looking at the CTET Eligibility Criteria.

Eligibility Criteria for CTET

The CTET Exam is held twice each year by the CBSE to select potential teachers for classes 1 to 8. The CTET test is divided into two exams called Paper I and Paper II. Paper I exam is for candidates who wish to teach in classes 1 to 5. Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach in classes 6-8. Candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 8 need to clear both exams. As for the educational requirements,

Candidates must have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 45 per cent aggregate marks to be qualified for appointment as a primary school teacher

Candidates must have cleared graduation with minimum 45 per cent aggregate marks or 10+2 with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks in order to be qualified for appointment as an elementary school teacher

Candidates must have complete the prescribed teacher training programmes/teacher education courses given by the CBSE.

CTET Syllabus and CTET Exam Pattern

Exam Pattern for Paper I

Child Development and Pedagogy - 30 Questions

Child Development (Primary School Child) – 15 Questions

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs - 5 Questions

Learning and Pedagogy – 5 Questions

Language Comprehension - 15 Questions

Pedagogy of Language Development - 15 Questions

Language – II - 30 Questions

Comprehension - 15 Questions

Mathematics - 30 Questions

Pedagogical issues - 15 Questions

Environmental Studies - 30 Questions

Syllabus for Paper II

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

Language I (Compulsory)

Language II (Compulsory)

Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

The CTET exam is useful for candidates to secure employment in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya and many other governmental schools. Candidates will need to prepare for the CTET exams by studying the syllabus thoroughly. There are a lot of online websites where the detailed course syllabus is available for free. Students can even refer to YouTube and such websites for resources. For more information on the CTET 2021 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official CBSE website. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming government exams.

