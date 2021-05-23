'Delhi Govt Against Holding CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Vaccinate Children First': Sisodia

With uncertainty looming over the future of class 12 CBSE board exams, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asserted that the AAP government in the national capital is not in favour of holding any examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a key meeting with CBSE officials, the Centre and State representatives on Sunday morning, Sisodia said that the Union Government has proposed two solutions, both in favour of holding examinations, which have been opposed by the Delhi government. The Deputy CM added that he has urged the Centre to vaccinate children, asserting that it is the need of the hour, before conducting class 12 CBSE exams or any other competitive examinations.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday noon, Sisodia said that the Centre had proposed two ways to conduct exams after it was postponed earlier this year due to the second COVID-19 wave. These include holding examinations for only major subjects whereas the other option would be to tweak the paper pattern. However, emphasizing that the Delhi government stands against the proposal of holding any examination at this hour, Sisodia said that he proposed and would also be writing to the Centre, in the same regard, to expedite the procedure to vaccinate children.

'Need to vaccinate first': Sisodia

While there have been talks around Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN soon being made available for children, India has not yet authorized any COVID-19 vaccine for those below the age of 18 years. COVAXIN's second-phase trials for children between the age of 12-18 years are bound to commence soon, as per NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul.

Mentioning the Pfizer vaccine's suitability for children, Sisodia urged the Centre to procure the COVID-19 vaccine for students and teachers and classify them as a priority group to ensure that exams can be held as soon as possible. Making a bold claim, the AAP leader said that the Delhi government would vaccinate all class 12 students and teachers within two days, once the vaccine for children is approved and made available to the Delhi government. Apart from this Sisodia said that he has also proposed to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams and instead, assess students based on their past performances.

"We need to vaccinate children. We urge the Centre to provide 3 crore vaccines for teachers and children across the country. As per data available, around 20-25% of children in class 12 are now 18-years-old. Nearly 70% are between the age group of 17.5 to 18 years. We should seek data if these children can also be vaccinated from health experts. We should classify teachers and children as a priority group. If the Delhi government gets the approval, we will vaccinate all class 12 students within 2 days. We need vaccination for children before exams. Vaccination is the only solution for children before class 12 or even entrance exams," Sisodia said.

केंद्र सरकार के साथ मीटिंग में आज माँग रखी कि परीक्षा से पहले 12वीं के सभी बच्चों के लिए वैक्सीन की व्यवस्था करें। बच्चों की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ कर परीक्षा का आयोजन करवाने की ज़िद बहुत बड़ी गलती और नासमझी साबित होगी। #पहले_वैक्सीन_सुरक्षा____फिर_परीक्षा — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 23, 2021

Key meeting underway

Several Union Ministers including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal huddled up in the national capital to chalk out the course of action for class 12 CBSE board exams. Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar are also said to be amongst the attendees of the high-level meeting chaired with state officials. The meeting began at around 11:30 am earlier this morning and is still underway. As per sources, State education ministers of many states who attended the high-level meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh suggested that class 12 exams should be postponed till September end. The centre should explore the option of vaccinating all students of class 12 and conduct the exam only after it.

States were asked to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used, sources added whereas the States have demanded to reduce the duration of the exam from 180 minutes to 90 minutes. Sources have hinted that the possibility of exams being cancelled is unlikely.