Delhi Govt School Admission 2021-22: Online Application Process Begins, Full Details Here

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has on Friday started the admission process for class 6 to 9 in Delhi government schools. The Delhi government has invited online applications from parents seeking admission of their children in government schools under DoE Delhi. The application process began today, June 11. The last date to apply is June 30. Read on to know full details on eligibility criteria, application fee and admission process.

Students who are presently studying or placed under NSO in Govt. / Govt. Aided Schools shall approach their last attended school for further assistance regarding their transfer/readmission, an official circular reads.

Delhi govt school admission 2021

The admission process will be organised in two cycles. The registration window for the first cycle of admission will be open from June 11 to June 30. The window for the second cycle will be open from July 23 to August 6. Parents can apply for admissions online by visiting the official website at edudel.nic.in.

Key Dates:

Registration process for Cycle 1- June 11 to 30

Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Candidates for cycle- 1: July 14

Submission / Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools- July 19 to 31

Registration process for Cycle 2- July 25 to August 6

Display of Allotted Schools to Registered Candidates for cycle- 1: August 19

Submission / Verification of Documents for Admission in Allotted Schools- August 21 to 31

Delhi govt school admission form

Select the Assembly Constituency of the school nearest to his/her residence from the drop-down menu.

The next drop-down menu will show the names of all Govt. Schools falling in the jurisdiction of said Assembly Constituency and nearby area. Select the nearest Govt. school as per his residence.

Here it is pertinent to mention that purpose of asking for the nearest school is to assess the location of the applicant's residence so that the school nearest to his/her residence may be allotted wherever the seats are available. Therefore Applicants are directed to select the nearby school very carefully.

Take a printout of the registration form after final submission or note the online generated Registration Number for future reference. The Registration Number will also be forwarded to the applicant through SMS at the registered mobile number

Delhi govt school admission form is live on the official website - edudel.nic.in. Applicants must carefully fill the form. The form will require details like -

Personal detail like name, Father's, mother's name & residential address, details of last school attended (if any). Aadhaar Number/ UID of the child (Desirable). Bank Account Number of the child along with name of the Bank's Branch & its IFSC (Desirable). Date of Birth of Child Mobile Number of the parent

Age Criteria

Class 6 -- completed the age of 10 yrs but less than 12

Class 7 - completed the age of 11 yrs but less than 13

Class 8 - completed the age of 12 yrs but less than 14

Class 9 - completed the age of 13 yrs but less than 15

"However, the regular students who have passed previous class during 2020-21 from any Recognised Unaided School of Directorate of Education or Local Bodies of Delhi and having a valid SLC & mark sheet, will be exempted from applicability of age appropriate criteria like admission of students of feeder schools under Plan Admissions. Age relaxation of 6 months, in the maximum as well as minimum age, is also granted at the level of HoS but parents have to apply for age relaxation to the concerned HoS," the official notice reads.

Documents Required for Delhi govt school admission

One passport size photograph of the child. For class VI to VIII: School leaving certificate of a recognized school OR Original Date of Birth Certificate issued by MCD or any other Local Body OR An Undertaking by the Parents regarding Date of Birth as per Part-B of the Application Form. For class IX: School leaving certificate of a recognized school. Mark sheet of the previous class passed (if applicable). Certificate of Caste (in case of SC/ST/ OBC) (if applicable). Certificate of disability (in case of Divyang Student). Any of the following documents as residence proof:-