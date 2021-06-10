Delhi Govt School Admission 2021: Online Registration Process To Begin Tomorrow

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will begin the admission process for class 6th to 9th on June 11. The registration process will be held online. The registration link for Delhi govt school admission will be activated on Friday evening, deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday.

The online registration window for Delhi govt school admissions will close on June 30. The admission forms should be submitted online before the deadline. The first allotment list will be released on July 14. The list will be available on the official website- www.edudel.nic.in. The second phase of admission will be held from July 23 to August 6th if the seats remain vacant after the first round.

Important points to note:

Admission will be granted to those children who have passed the previous class from a recognized/unrecognized school or those who are out of school. The age criteria for admissions will be as follows:

Class 6 -- completed the age of 10 yrs but less than 12

Class 7 - completed the age of 11 yrs but less than 13

Class 8 - completed the age of 12 yrs but less than 14



Class 9 - completed the age of 13 yrs but less than 15

Further, for admission to classes 6 to 9 age relaxation of 6 months, in the maximum as well as minimum age, is also granted at the level of HoS.

Delhi govt cancels classes 9 and 11 exams, results by June 22

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday cancelled the examinations for students of Class 9 and 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on April 12, the Delhi government had announced postponing the examination. The official notice for the same is yet to be released, Sisodia confirmed that the decision was taken considering the safety of the students. Sisodia announced that results will be out by June 22 based on the marks obtained by students in their mid-term examination. The students will be able to get their results on the website of their educational institution or through WhatsApp.