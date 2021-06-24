Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021 For Entry Level Classes To Start On June 28, See Details

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021 to entry-level classes will begin on June 28. The Directorate of Education (DOE) issued an office order on Wednesday for the same. Admission will begin for Delhi school entry level classes Nursery, KG, and class 1.
"The application forms for entry-level classes-Nursery, KG and Class 1 in Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas can be obtained from concerned schools from June 28 to July 12. Children residing in Delhi in the vicinity of the school within 1 km shall be eligible to apply. If a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is not available in the vicinity, then residents within a radius of 3 km will be eligible," the DoE said in official order. The government has also set up a help desk consisting of teachers and School Management Committee (SMC) members who will guide the parents. "Parents of the applicants are advised to get the application form checked from help desk members," the order added.
"The age limit for nursery, KG, and Class 1 is 3, 4, and 5 years, respectively. The list of children selected through a draw of lots shall be displayed on the school notice board on July 23 at 11 am; it will be put up at 3 pm in evening shift schools. The admission procedure will start from July 26 and will be completed by August 4. If any seat is vacant post that date, children in the waiting list will be allotted seats from August 5 to 7,” the notice said.