Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021 For Entry Level Classes To Start On June 28, See Details

Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021 to entry-level classes will begin on June 28. The Directorate of Education (DOE) issued an office order on Wednesday for the same. Admission will begin for Delhi school entry level classes Nursery, KG, and class 1.

"The application forms for entry-level classes-Nursery, KG and Class 1 in Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas can be obtained from concerned schools from June 28 to July 12. Children residing in Delhi in the vicinity of the school within 1 km shall be eligible to apply. If a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is not available in the vicinity, then residents within a radius of 3 km will be eligible," the DoE said in official order. The government has also set up a help desk consisting of teachers and School Management Committee (SMC) members who will guide the parents. "Parents of the applicants are advised to get the application form checked from help desk members," the order added.

Delhi school admission 2021: Important dates

Opening date of the application form (Nursery, KG, Class 1)- June 28

Closing date of application form- July 12

Delhi Govt School Admissions 2021: How to apply

Parents who want their child to get admission in the Delhi government’s Sarvodaya Vidyalayas may collect the forms from schools

Forms will be available with the security guard so as to avoid rush and waiting time

Post filling the details, parents have to drop filled forms in a drop box at the school

Incase of help in filling forms, teachers and school management committee members can be contacted

"The age limit for nursery, KG, and Class 1 is 3, 4, and 5 years, respectively. The list of children selected through a draw of lots shall be displayed on the school notice board on July 23 at 11 am; it will be put up at 3 pm in evening shift schools. The admission procedure will start from July 26 and will be completed by August 4. If any seat is vacant post that date, children in the waiting list will be allotted seats from August 5 to 7,” the notice said.