Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 From Feb 18, Full Schedule Here; Know How To Register Online

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Delhi government on Wednesday released the Nursery Admissions 2021 schedule. According to the official schedule, the online registration process for nursery, kindergarten, and class 1 for the academic session 2021-22 will begin on February 18. The last date to register is March 4, 2021. The admissions will take place for around two lakh seats in around 1700 private schools across Delhi, the government announced.

The admission forms will be uploaded on the websites of the school. The schools will release the first list of selected students on March 20. The second list will be released five days after the first one, and another list, if required, will be announced on March 27, 2021 The admission process will conclude on March 31, 2021. Each school will upload its admission schedule on its official website.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Age Limit

For admission in the nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, the upper age limit will be 4, 5, and 6 years, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years, 2021, respectively. The cutoff date for calculating the age is March 31, 2021.

How to register for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

Visit the official website of the school you want to register for

On the homepage, click on Nursery Admissions 2021-22 tab

A login page will appear

Register your ward by filling in the required information

Upload the required documents and submit

The schedule is for admissions in the general category (75%) entry-level seats available in private unaided and recognized schools in Delhi. The schedule for the remaining 25% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) students and disadvantaged (DG) categories students will be announced soon. The admission process has been delayed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Every year, the Delhi Nursery Admissions used to begin in the month of November. '

