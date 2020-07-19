Delhi Parents' Association Writes To HRD Ministry Against Reopening Of Schools

Delhi Parents' Association on Sunday penned a letter to Union Minister of Human Resource and Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asserting that parents in the national capital are not of the view of opening school in the region. Delhi Parents' Association chief Aprajita Gautam told Republic TV that the organisation has approached the Union Minister after it found out that the Delhi Government has coined in the idea of reopening schools without taking the consent of parents in the national capital.

Miss Gautam highlighted that the Union HRD Ministry in a letter had asked education secretaries of all state and UTs to take feedback from parents concerning the reopening of schools. However, she added that no such discussion has been held on the part of Delhi govt, compelling her to reach out to the union minister on an individual level.

"It was shocking when we got to know that the Delhi Government had pitched the idea of reopening schools in the month of August to the Union Ministry without considering our views in this connection. Parents in the national capital are severely worried about the thought of sending their children to schools amid the pandemic" Miss Gautam told Republic TV.

"There is no point of opening schools in the later part of the year as during the said time, major festivals fall and schools remain shut so in our letter we have pleaded that for the academic year 2020-21 school remain closed. We want students till class 8th are promoted without exams. Students of class 9th and 11th can appear for exams online and as far as board exams are concerned, a decision can be taken considering the status of COVID-19," she added.

She further pressed upon the concerns of parents and underlined that until the COVID curve flattens or a vaccine is made available in the market no guardian will allow their children to attend school.

The National capital has recorded over 1,20,000 cases so far. As many as 3,628 people have succumbed to the deadly disease. The recovery rate in the national capital is 83.99%. 1,860 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

