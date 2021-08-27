Delhi School Reopening Date: Final Decision Likely Today, Here's What To Expect

The decision on reopening schools in Delhi is expected to be taken today, August 27. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the suggestions shared by the expert committee. Presently, the Delhi government had already given permission to reopen schools from August 9 for teaching and administrative staff. Delhi Government had allowed partial reopening of schools as the number of cases came down considerably.

Delhi School Reopening Decision likely today

As per latest information, DDMA has set up an expert committee to review the situation and suggest the possibilities and execution for reopening schools. The expert committee has suggested reopening the schools in phased manner. As per the committee, the schools should be reopened first for students of classes 9 to 12, then middle schools and primary school at the last. In an official statement issued by the CM’s office, Kejriwal has shared that the decision would be taken as per the report of the committee.

"Mixed experiences have come from other states. We are still monitoring the situation. We do not want to take any kind of risk with children. We want to open the school as soon as possible, whenever there is a decision regarding this, we will tell. They will tell the decision which will be taken on the report given by the committee," the statement reads.

Delhi CM Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi government wanted schools to be reopened as soon as possible. However, the CM also noted that the government is evaluating the matter and is considering all factors. "There has been a mixed experience of states which have reopened schools. We have been monitoring the situation. We want the schools to be reopened as soon as possible but don't want to take any risk to the safety of students. We will take a decision soon," the chief minister had said.

Schools are closed since March, 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. The classes continued to be held in online mode. Various initiatives were taken by the government for smooth functioning of online teaching-learning. With the number of COVID-19 cases coming down, many states have reopend the schools in phased manner now. Most of the states reopend the offline schools from August 15 while some will reopen schools from September.