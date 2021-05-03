DSSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 83 Vacancies; Check Details Here

The Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris), Tamil Nadu has invited applications for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts. A total of 83 multi-tasking staff, clerk and other posts are available and the DSSC has also released the eligibility criteria for the same. Here are the important details related to the exam, read on to know.

DSSC recruitment 2021 important dates and other details

Application process starts: May 1st, 2021

Application process ends: May 22nd, 2021

Vacancies: 83

Mode of application: Offline

Selection process: Written Test consisting of General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness and Trade Specific. The written test will be followed by a physical test.

DSSC notification reveals the eligibility of candidates

The minimum age limit for all the posts in DSSC vacancy is 18 years. The maximum age for the various posts varies from 25 to 27. Refer the chart below, published on the official website of DSSC, to know the age limit for various posts.

Image source: Screengrab from the official website

Pay Scale for various posts in DSSC

Stenographer Grade-II: Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100 (Level-4).

Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Civilian Motor, Driver (Ordinary Grade), Sukhani, Carpenter: Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200 (Level-2).

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Office and Training: 18000-Rs. 56900 (Level-1).

How to apply for DSSC vacancies?

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above posts subject vacancies and qualifications. All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Technical Qualification, Physically Handicapped, Experience Certificate & Caste Certificate (issued by the competent civil authorities in case of SC/ST/OBC candidates) etc to be accompanied with the application should be self-attested. All the documents should be attached with the application form and should be arranged in the following order:- (i) Application form to be filled in English duly signed and affixed photograph to be selfattested. (ii) Acknowledgement Cards to be filled and affixed photograph to be self-attested. (ii) Self-attested copies of 10th, 12th Std Mark Sheet & Diploma/ITI Certificates, SC/ST certificate/OBC Non-Creamy Layer certificate/Discharge book, experience certificate, EWS certificate, as applicable. (iii) Self addressed envelope of 10 x 22 cms with Rs 22/- postage stamp(s) to be pasted. (g) Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF “ and addressed to The Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris) – 643 231. Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: Shutterstock