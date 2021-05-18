DSSSB TGT Eligibility Criteria: Education Qualification & Work Experience Requirements

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) conducts exams every year for the DSSSB recruitment drive that provides job opportunities to a number of candidates across various posts under the departments of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT of Delhi). In a year, thousands of candidates apply for the DSSSB recruitment drive. Since the registration process for DSSSB posts will commence later this month, here's a look at DSSSB TGT Eligibility Criteria.

DSSSB TGT Eligibility Criteria

As per the DSSSB notification dated 02/21, the latest recruitment drive seeks to fill 7236 vacancies out of which 6886 vacancies are for teaching posts. The online application process for these posts will begin on May 25, 2021. For those who aren't familiar, the DSSSB eligibility criteria vary according to the posts and subjects the candidate is applying for. The eligibility criteria for DSSSB TGT mentioned below is based on the recent advertisement published by the board, namely Vacancy Notice Advertisement no 02/21.

TGT (Hindi) Male & Female

B.A. (Honours) in one of the Modern Indian Language (MIL) concerned or B.A. with MIL concerned as one of the elective subjects from a recognized university having 45% marks in aggregate with one additional language or one school subject* at degree level.

OR Equivalent Oriental Degree in MIL concerned from a recognized university having 45% marks in aggregate.

OR (For appointment as Hindi Teachers only) Sahitya Rattan of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Prayag having secured at least 45% marks in aggregate with English in Matriculation

Provided further that the requirement as to the minimum of 45% marks in the aggregate shall be Relaxable in the case of (a) candidates who possess a Post Graduate Qualification in MIL concerned from a recognized university (b) candidates belonging to SC/ST (c) Physically handicapped candidates.

Degree / Diploma in teaching

Knowledge of Hindi is essential

Should have qualified CTET from CBSE

Age limit: Below 32 years

TGT (Natural Science) Male & Female

A Bachelor’s Degree (Honours/Pass) or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45% marks in aggregate, in two school subjects, of which at least one out of the following should have been at the elective level -

A. English

B. Mathematics

C. Natural / Physical Science

D. Social Science

Note - Main subjects for (i) TGT (Natural Science/ Phy. Science) shall be Physics, Chemistry Biology, Botany and Zoology (ii) Social Science :- History / Political Science/ Economics / Business Studies / Sociology / Geography/ Psychology.

Provided further that the requirement as to minimum of 45% marks in the aggregate at graduation level shall be relaxable in case of (a) Candidates who passes a Post Graduate Qualification in any of the teaching subjects listed above. (b) Belonging to SC/ST (c) Physically handicapped candidates

Degree/Diploma in Training Education.

Working knowledge of Hindi

Should have qualified CTET from CBSE.

Age limit: Below 32 years

TGT (Maths) Male & Female

A Bachelor’s Degree (Honours/Pass) or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45% marks in aggregate, in two school subjects of which at least one out of the following should have been at the elective level -

A. English

B. Mathematics

C. Natural / Physical Science

D. Social Science

Note - Main subjects for (i) TGT (Natural Science/ Phy. Science) shall be Physics, Chemistry Biology, Botany and Zoology (ii) Social Science - History / Political Science/ Economics / Business Studies / Sociology / Geography/ Psychology.

Provided further that the requirement as to minimum of 45% marks in the aggregate at graduation level shall be relaxable in case of (a) Candidates who passes a Post Graduate Qualification in any of the teaching subjects listed above. (b) Belonging to SC/ST (c) Physically handicapped candidates

Degree/Diploma in Training Education.

Working knowledge of Hindi

Should have qualified CTET from CBSE

Age limit: Below 32 years

TGT (Bengali) Male

B.A. (Honours) in one of the Modern Indian Language (MIL) concerned or B.A. with MIL concerned as one of the elective subjects from a recognized university having 45% marks in aggregate with one additional language or one school subject* at degree level.

OR Equivalent Oriental Degree in MIL concerned from a recognized university having 45% marks in aggregate.

OR (For appointment as Hindi Teachers only) Sahitya Rattan of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Prayag having secured at least 45% marks in aggregate with English in Matriculation.

Provided further that the requirement as to the minimum of 45% marks in the aggregate shall be Relaxable in the case of (a) candidates who possess a Post Graduate Qualification in MIL concerned from a recognized university (b) candidates belonging to SC/ST (c) Physically handicapped candidates.

Degree / Diploma in teaching (iii) Knowledge of Hindi is essential.

Should have qualified CTET from CBSE.

Age limit: Below 32 years

Direct link to the DSSSB notification (contains details regarding DSSSB vacancy and DSSSB eligibility criteria)

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK