DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021 To Be Released Today, Here Is All You Need To Know

DTE Maharashtra merit list 2021: Directorate of Technical Education also known as DTE is gearing up to release the Maharashtra Merit List 2021 shortly. The results are scheduled to be released on Friday, September 24, 2021. The results which will be declared are for the CAP Round 2. DTE Maharashtra post ssc diploma result that is scheduled to be released is for the Round 2 Vacancy list for Post SSC Diploma admissions. After the announcement of results, candidates will be able to access details like number of seats available. Post watching the details of post SSC diploma result 2021, candidates will be allowed to proceed with further admissions. The official website on which DTE Maharashtra pos SSC diploma result 2021 will be out is dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that the DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021 is the next step in Post SSC Diploma admissions. This year the CAP Round one ended on September 23. After the declaration of results, candidates should check the DTE Maharashtra round 2 vacancies. Those who manage to make it to the list will have to complete the process by paying fee and verifying their documents.Candidates can check the important dates and steps to view merit list here. .

DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021: Important dates

DTE Maharashtra post SSC diploma result will be out on September 24, 2021

The provisional allotment list will be displayed on September 30, 2021

DTE Maharashtra Round 2 Vacancy List: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra which is dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which will read 'Post SSC Diploma Admissions 2021-22.'

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their Application Id and Password

Post completing the process, the second round vacancy list for Post SSC Diploma will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the merit list and proceed for admissions

In case of any issue, candidates should report their grievance by e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny mode. Candidates should make sure to check the official website for more updates. The vacancy list will also be uploaded there.