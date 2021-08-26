DU Releases Statement After Dropping Mahasweta Devi, Dalit Authors From BA Syllabus

Delhi University on Thursday released a statement regarding the removal of author Mahasweta Devi’s short story and works of two Dalit authors from the fifth-semester syllabus of the BA (Hons) English course. In the official statement, DU stated that the syllabus of the course has been passed through a democratic process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders and necessary deliberations at appropriate forums. "The syllabus of the course has been passed through a democratic process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders and necessary deliberations at appropriate forums," the statement reads.

Delhi University releases statement on syllabus row

"The University of Delhi has accepted the recommendations of the Oversight Committee with respect to the syllabus of B.A (Hons.) English course for Semester-V. Some issues highlighted by a section of the media regarding the content of the syllabus are misplaced and unfounded as the syllabus of the course has been passed through a democratic process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders and necessary deliberations at appropriate forums," the press statement reads.

"The final content of the syllabus has been designed by the Department of English. The empowered Oversight Committee, constituted by the Executive Council of the University, after due deliberations with and recommendations of the Head, Department of English, finalized the said syllabus of B.A (Hons.) English course for Semester-V, Department of English which is already available on the website of the University, www.du.ac.in. A careful perusal of the present syllabus clearly brings out the inclusive nature of the syllabus under reference in terms of its diversity of content and inclusion of pioneering works of various renowned scholars of both national and international fame without consideration of their religion, caste and creed as, according to the University, excellence in academia is not subservient to these attributes. The University subscribes to the idea that the literary content forming part of the text in a language course of study should contain materials which do not hurt the sentiments of any individual and is inclusive in nature to portray a true picture of our society, both past and present. Such an inclusive approach is important for the young minds who imbibe the content of the teaching- learning emanating from the syllabus in letter and spirit. Therefore, the content of the syllabus depicts the idea of inclusiveness, diversity and harmony," the release added.