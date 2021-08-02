DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Opens Today: 70,000 Seats Available; Check Details Here

The much-awaited registration for merit-based admissions to around 70,000 undergraduate seats in over 60 colleges at the Delhi University has commenced. Applicants can register for the various courses on the DU portal admission.uod.ac.in until August 31. The first cut-off is expected to be out by the second week of September.

DU UG admissions 2021

The entire admission process will be performed online like last year. The university's computer centre has updated the admission portal to make it more interactive, including the addition of a chatbot to answer questions. In addition, the institution will host webinars and seminars to educate students about the online admission process.

Cut-offs will be used to determine admission to undergraduate merit-based programmes, as has been the case in the previous years. According to Registrar Vikas Gupta, the admission office is working on modalities with college principals to determine cut-offs in order to avoid over and under admissions.

While most undergrad courses are admitted on the basis of merit, admission to nine UG courses is done through the DU entrance test (DUET), which is held in September by the National Testing Agency.

Delhi University admissions 2021

Last year, the institution got over 353,000 applications for its undergraduate courses, which was the highest number ever. The registration window remained open for about three months. With over 80% of UG applicants graduating from the Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated schools, this year's Class 12 results are likely to have an impact on the cut-offs. This year, over 220,000 students received a 90% or higher grade, with 70,000 receiving a 95% or higher grade.

DU Admissions 2021

The university has also opted to keep the eligibility standards for several courses from the previous year. Admissions fees, registration fees, and cancellation fees for merit-based and entrance-based admissions will all remain the same. Due to the current COVID-19 issue, the university will not conduct sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) trials this year. Admissions for the 5% of supernumerary seats reserved in each programme under the sports and ECA categories will be done on the basis of certificates, as they were last year.

Picture Credit: PTI