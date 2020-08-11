EAMCET 2020 EXAMS: TS EAMCET 2020 Exams To Start From September 9

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to conduct the postponed EAMCET 2020 exams. The TSCHE will hold the postponed state-level entrance exams in September 2020. The state-level entrance exam will be held for the fields of engineering, agriculture, and medical. According to the TSCHE website, the exam will be held on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. Read on to get more EAMCET 2020 update.

EAMCET 2020: What are the stream-wise dates for EAMCET 2020?

According to The Telangana State Council of Higher Education’s official website, for agriculture and medical stream, the EAMCET 2020 dates will be announced after the NEET 2020 exams. This year NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13. However, the engineering common entrance test (TS CET) and polytechnic common entrance test (TS PolyCet) are scheduled to be conducted on August 31 and September 2, respectively.

TS EAMCET 2020 Latest News

According to the TSCHE’s official website, the EAMCET 2020 is being conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad. The exam will be on a computer-based test (CBT) format. There will be 160 questions which the student will have to answer in 180 minutes.

The original date of the engineering courses entrance exam was from May 4 to 7. The entrance exam for the agriculture and medical (AM) courses, was to be held on May 9 and 11. The EAMCET 2020 had to postponed since then due to the pandemic.

Kurisheti Ravi Sai Teja was the EAMCET 2019 topper for its engineering entrance exam. Kurisheti had scored 95.48 per cent marks. In the agriculture and medicine exam, Empati Kushwanth had grabbed the top spot by scoring 97.94 per cent marks. According to the report of The Indian Express, over 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the EAMCET last year and a similar number of students are expected to appear for the entrance test this year as well.

TS EAMCET 2020 Registration

Students can head to eamcet.tsche.ac.in to register for the TS EAMCET 2020. Students will be required to pay the registration fee as mentioned on the website. After paying the registration fee, students can fill out the online application and take a print of the filled-in application.