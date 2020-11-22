Education Minister Pokhriyal Honoured With 'Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on November 21, was conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution in the field of literature. The 61-year-old lawmaker received the award at Vatayan-UK felicitation ceremony organized through video conferencing by the British Institution group in UK. Pokhriyal authored the book Dreams that Don’t Let You Sleep: Based on the Life Skills Management of Dr. Kalam.

Read: Exams Were Held Successfully Despite Opposition: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

'Honour for India'

Speaking on the occasion, Pokhriyal stressed that ‘unity in diversity’ has been the identity of India, adding that languages were an especially critical part of the culture. “Every culture has a language and each language has its own culture and both are linked with each other,” he said. He also presented his gratitude on the occasion and said that the award was not “his personal honour” but an honour for “India, Indianness and Indian values”.

Read: Ramesh Pokhriyal Inaugurates Permanent Campus Of IIT Ropar

About Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Ramesh Pokhriyal known by his nom de plume Nishank is an Indian politician who was appointed on 31 May 2019 to serve as Minister of Human Resource Development and as of July 2020, following the ministry's name change, his title was changed to Minister of Education. He represents the Haridwar Parliamentary constituency of Uttarakhand in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Born in a poor family with his father working as a gardener, Pokhriyal was always interested in Literature. He has written novels, stories and poems. In addendum, the lawmaker is also the author of 44 books written in the Hindi language, some of which have been translated to English as well as other Indian languages. They have been described by some critics and literature connoisseurs as "heavy on patriotism, light on literary quality".

Read: New Education Policy Based On Equity, Quality, Accessibility: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Read: Central Teacher Eligibility Test To Be Held On Jan 31, 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank"

Image: PTI