Eid Al Fitr 2021 Date: History & Significance Of This Important Muslim Festival

The month-long Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr following it is one of the biggest religious occasions for the Muslim community. Ramadan is going to end in a few days and the festival of Eid is almost here. According to the Islam calendar, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated this year either on May 13 or May 14, depending on the sighting of the Moon. Eid ul Fitr is a festival the Muslim community looks forward to every year. Read on to know more about when is Ramadan Eid.

Eid Al Fitr 2021 Date

The Eid Al Fitr is celebrated only when the Ramazan Moon appears. This year, the Eid Al Fitr is set to be celebrated on May 13 - 14 depending on the moon sighting. The Muslims have a special prayer they recite when they see the crescent moon. Moreover, throughout the month of Ramzan, the Muslim community offers prayers by reading the Quran multiple times a day. Like last year, this year's Eid ul Fitr will also be celebrated amidst the pandemic. People will have to take precautions while going out, such as wearing masks and carrying sanitisers.

Eid Al Fitr History

The Eid Al Fitr was first celebrated in 624 CE by the Prophet Mohammad and his companions after they achieved victory in the battle of Jang-e-Badar. One of the companions of the Prophet, Anas ibn Malik wrote the hadith that instituted Eid Al Fitr as the Muslim festival it is today. Eid is one of the most looked forward to and popular festival of the year, all across the world.

Eid Al Fitr Significance

People celebrate Eid by going to the mosque and praying. They visit their friends and relatives and bring gifts for each other. After a month of fasting, people prepare big feasts to celebrate the occasion. Usually, Biryani is prepared on this day and guests are invited. This year due to COVID-19 many people will not be able to go outside and meet their family and friends. In that case, people can send each other messages to wish them, Happy Eid. They can do video calls with all their friends and relatives and celebrate with each other this way.

