Engineers' Day 2021: Lesser-known Engineering Career Options In India

Engineering in India is a sought-after career option due to the attractive salaries and perks and the plethora of opportunities it brings. While Mechanical, Computer Science& IT, Electronics and Electrical Engineering are popular courses, the proliferation of advanced technology, R&D efforts and growth in the IT sector have led to the emergence of few relatively-lesser-known courses in engineering.

National Engineers' Day is celebrated on account of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. In a conversation with Republic World, Rohit Manglik, CEO, EduGorilla has shared few relatively new career options in engineering that can pave the way for a rewarding career for aspiring students.

Military Engineering

Despite being a known field, military engineering is still unexplored. Defence is one of the key areas that account for substantial public investment. India has been steadily moving towards modernising the defence forces as well with much more sophisticated technology. The stress on indigenisation of arms production and military equipment has renewed interest in this discipline. Armed forces recruit engineers every year for R&D and maintenance of their equipment, the prospects of which are expected to rise further in future.

Environmental Engineering

Unanimously, governments and organisations across the world are taking several measures to combat climate change. Businesses are increasingly adopting environmental sustainability as their core philosophy. Environmental Engineers develop and introduce techniques in processing and manufacturing to mitigate the adverse impact upon the environment. In the construction industry, recycling wastewater is one such example where the role of an environmental engineer comes into play.

Food Engineering

This field involves the application of food-related operations like manufacturing, preservation, handling, conservation, processing, packaging and distribution through engineering principles and solutions. As a food engineer, you get an opportunity to work for several departments like Food Technology, Quality Check & Management, Nutritional Therapy, Science and Laboratory Techniques, Toxicology, Research and Development and many others.

Mining Engineering

Mining is the process of extracting, processing, refining, and applying minerals from the earth. Mining is done for various natural reserves of minerals like iron, aluminium, and copper etc., that are used in several industries. A mining engineer oversees various stages of mining operations-exploration and discovery of the mineral resources, conducting a feasibility study, planning and designing the mining tasks, etc.

Ceramic Engineering

This particular discipline involves creating objects out of inorganic & non-metallic materials like clay. The job profile consists in working with ceramic objects that can be used either as a cog for some equipment or exist as an independent tool, which is mostly the case for ceramic art. The field is relatively unknown, but it is a multi-million-dollar industry that employs thousands of people every year worldwide.

Nanotechnology Engineering

In the words of William Powell, "Nanotechnology is manufacturing with atoms." From medical to space exploration, there is a need for advanced equipment made on the nanoscale. Thus, this field requires dedicated professionals who specialise in working on such microscopic levels, which is where Nanotech Engineers come in. They develop equipment intrinsic to this field that can only be measured through a nanoscale.

Marine Engineering

Marine Engineering involves designing, constructing, & modification of equipment involved in the sea and ocean-going ships. The role requires professionals to work on both the internal and external framework of such a vessel. Marine engineers are deployed on stations that may be on-shore as well as off-shore. Marine Engineers are primarily associated with the shipping industry involving the import/export of huge cargo. Marine engineers also work in the power, construction companies, the steel and electronics industry.

Engineering, if understood well, is much more than Mechanical, Electrical, or CS; it is a whole new world in itself that has the potential to transform our lives. Above mentioned job profiles showcase the diversity involved in this field. Thus, engineering still holds its relevance and is only getting more and more sophisticated as technology progresses, making our dreams more achievable than before. To quote Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, “I am an Engineer. I serve mankind by making dreams come true.”

(Disclaimer: The article is based on information shared by Rohit Manglik, CEO, EduGorill. Views expressed here are personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)