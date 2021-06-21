EWS Eligibility Criteria 2021: Details About The EWS Quota To Apply For Government Jobs

EWS is a term that refers to a group of people that belong to the Economically Weaker Section. The administration has agreed to provide a 10 per cent reservation for people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds inside the general quota. This reservation policy applies to educational institutions as well as any government employment. Read on to know more about EWS eligibility criteria 2021 and the economic weaker section reservation requirement as well as EWS reservation eligibility.

EWS eligibility criteria 2021

The EWS quota qualifying requirements are distinct from the government's other reservations. To be eligible for the EWS programme, one must come from a financially disadvantaged family. This reservation is just for individuals who fall into the general category and should not be used in conjunction with any other bookings.

This implies that if you are not from a reserved group like as SC, ST, or OBC, you can take use of this reservation. Eligibility for the EWS reservation is limited to applicants with a gross yearly family income of less than Rs. 8 lakhs.

Salary, income from a business, individual professions, farm revenue, rent income, and any other sources of income that are recognised with the government are all evaluated. EWS reserve is also available to those whose families own fewer than five acres of land.

The EWS quota requirements explicitly indicate that if a household owns less than or equal to five acres of agricultural property, they are eligible for this reserve. This land might be in the name of the applicant's primary family or the family head. Students or job seekers whose families own a home or apartment with a square footage of less than 1000 square feet are also eligible for this reservation.

To qualify for the EWS reservation if you live in a notified municipal area, your residential property must be fewer than 100 yards away. If your home plot is smaller than 200 square yards and you live anywhere other than a notified municipal area, you can apply for EWS reserve. The term "family" is used in all situations to refer to individuals who are closely connected to the person who is claiming the reservation.

“Family” refers to parents and siblings for those under the age of eighteen. For individuals above the age of 18, "family" can refer to either a married spouse or parents, depending on whether or not he or she is married.

An individual whose family owns homes or lands in numerous towns or locations across the country must exhibit each and every one of them, regardless of state or legal jurisdiction. He/she can only acquire the reservation if the total sum is less than the limit amount.

Despite the fact that this is the national standard, states are free to impose their own economic-weaker section reservation requirements. To decide this particular reservation, the states might create their own standards and procedures. A student or job seeker must, however, meet the above-mentioned requirements to be considered for central.

Persons from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) who are not covered by the quota system for SCs, STs, and OBCs would be given 10% reservation in direct recruitment to civil jobs and services in the Government of India.

Click here for reference to check EWS quota criteria

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK