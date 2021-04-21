Exams Postponed 2021: List Of Entrance Exams Postponed In India Like JEE Main April

India is currently one of the most affected countries in the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the rising number of positive cases, the government of India announced deferment or cancellation of various exams. A number of entrance examinations like the NEET-PG, JEE Main April session were also cancelled because of the pandemic situation. Here is a look at the list of various entrance exams postponed 2021 in India because of COVID-19.

List of various entrance exams postponed 2021

NEET 2021 postponed (Postgraduate)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced the NEET 2021 postponed news (Postgraduate). He shared the NEET PG postponement news in an official tweet and said, “In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. The next date to be decided later. The decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.” The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later



Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

JEE Main postponed

The National Testing Agency announced its decision to postpone the JEE Main April session of the exam recently. The exam was scheduled to be held between April 27 and 30. In an official notice about the JEE Main postponed news, it was announced that the revised dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the examination. See the official JEE Main entrance exam postponed notice HERE.

UGC NET exam postponed

UGC NET exam is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to his official Twitter handle and shared that the test has been postponed because of the spike in the number of COVID positive cases. The examination was originally scheduled between 02 to 17 May 2021 all over the country. Here is a look at the official announcement.

ðŸ“¢Announcement

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5dLB9uWgkO — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 20, 2021

All Kerala University exams

Kerala University also announced that the offline exams scheduled to start this Monday have been postponed. After much consideration, the Governor directed universities to postpone the exams for the safety of both students and teachers. Their official statement read, "Vice-Chancellors have been requested by the Governor to postpone all offline exams. The Governor has suggested that fresh dates be given based on the prevailing conditions.".

UPCET 2021

The NTA also postponed the UPCET 2021 exams recently. According to the new schedule, UPCET 2021 will be starting from June 15 instead of May. The official entrance exam postponed notice reads as "It has been brought to our notice that the date of the UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of Class XII exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021. With a view to enabling such students to apply for UPCET 2021 and to ensure larger participation of candidates, UPCET 2021 is rescheduled."

BHU Law, Human Rights And Duties Education Research Entrance Test

The Banaras Hindu University recently notified that the research entrance test for Law and Human Rights and Duties Education (HRDE) has been postponed. The examination was scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021. The new dates for the examination will be announced later.

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD entrance examination

Jamia Milia Islamia recently postponed its PhD entrance examinations. The decision was taken because of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The exams were originally scheduled to be held from April 20. The new dates have not been announced yet.

Image Credits: Shutterstock