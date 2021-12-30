Last Updated:

FMGE Result 2021: NBE Releases Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Result, Check Details

FMGE result 2021 has been released by NBE. However, candidates will be able to check the scorecards once it is uploaded on January 5, 2022.

FMGE

National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE December Result 2021. Candidates should know that as of now FMGE result 2021 has been declared. However, students will not be able to download their scorecards now. It will be uploaded on the official website on 5 January 2022. The list of official websites on which results can be accessed is mentioned below.

 "The result of FMGE December 2021 indicating the score obtained by the candidates has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in," said NBE in its official notice.

 

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” read the official notification on the official website.

FMGE December Result 2021: Websites to check

  1. natboard.edu.in
  2. nbe.edu.in 

FMGE December Result 2021 file contains detail such as the candidate's roll number, score achieved out of 300. It also contains remarks in terms of pass or fail. The steps that have to be followed to check results have been mentioned below.

The official notice on FMGE December Result 2021 reads, "Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required."

FMGE December Result 2021: Here is how to check results

  • At first, students will have to go to the official website of the National Board of Examination, NBE, at nbe.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, they should go to the FMGE tab available and select Results
  • A PDF file containing results will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should download the PDF file and take its printout of the combined results for future reference

In case of any discrepancies in results, students are free to reach out to the help desk of NBE. The scorecards link will be activated on 5 January 2022. Candidates should keep a thorough check on the board's official website to get more updates on FMGE December Result 2021.

