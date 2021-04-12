Free Data Science Courses Online To Learn New And Useful Skills

During the pandemic, education and various courses have shifted online. Many universities around the world have started their courses online. To expand its reach, various courses have been made available for free. Recently, a lot of people have been curious to know where to learn data science online for free. For all the people who want to learn data science free online, here is a look at free data science course online on various platforms.

Free data science course online

Foundations of Data Science: K-Means Clustering in Python (Coursera)

This data science course is free to enrol for everyone on Coursera. It is offered by the University of London and Goldsmiths, University of London. The skills that one can gain online by doing this course are K-means clustering, machine learning and programming in Python. The course is in English but there are subtitles in various languages too.

Data Science Full Course - Learn Data Science in 10 Hours | Data Science For Beginners | Edureka

Edureka has offered a full data science course for beginners. It is a 10-hour long video that gives details about data science. The video is viewed by more than 1.2 million people now. It is one of the perfect course for people looking for where to learn data science online for free.

Introduction to Data Science using Python (Module 1/3) (Udemy)

The course is available for free on Udemy and teaches data science and machine learning using Python. The course will give a better understanding of data science and analytics. It will also explain how to use Python and Scikit learn.

Bayesian Statistics: From Concept to Data Analysis (Coursera)

This course on Coursera is offered by the University of California, Santa Cruz. The instructor for this course is Herbert Lee and will offer skills like Bayesian statistics, Bayesian inference, R programming. The course is available online and takes around 12 hours to complete.

Essentials of Data Science (Udemy)

This course will offer insight into what data science is and its basic and important concepts. The course is offered on Udemy by Maximilian Schallwig. It will teach how to identify different data types and also the 3 essential fields that data science is made up of.

Data Science Tutorial | Data Science for Beginners | Python for Data Science | 11 Hours Full Course

The course is offered by the Great Learning Youtube channel. The video has explained various concepts of data science in detail with examples. Anyone can watch the 11-hour long video and learn about the data science course designed for beginners.

Process Mining: Data science in Action (Coursera)

The intermediate-level course is offered on Coursera by the Eindhoven University of Technology. Various skills like Petri net, process modelling, process mining and data mining are on offer. The course takes approximately 22 hours to complete.

R Basics - R Programming Language Introduction (Udemy)

The course is available for free on Udemy. It offers the essentials for R programming for beginners. The course has around 4 hours of on-demand video content where the details of the RStudio interface are taught. For those who are looking for data science course free online, various websites like Udemy, coursera, edx.org, analyticsvidhya are there which offer free courses to learn data science free.

