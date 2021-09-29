GATE 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till September 30, Here's How To Apply

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has extended the deadline to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Earlier, the last date to register was September 24 which was then extended till September 28. However, the deadline has now been extended to September 30.

The online registration window for GATE 2022 opened on September 2. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the exam must do it now. The GATE 2022 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022. The interested and eligible applicants must visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register for GATE 2022. This year, two new papers have been added to the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

How to register for GATE 2022