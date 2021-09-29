Last Updated:

GATE 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till September 30, Here's How To Apply

GATE 2022 application deadline has been extended till September 30. Candidates can apply online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Check how to download.

Written By
Nandini Verma
GATE 2022

Image: PTI


GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has extended the deadline to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Earlier, the last date to register was September 24 which was then extended till September 28. However, the deadline has now been extended to September 30.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2022

The online registration window for GATE 2022 opened on September 2. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the exam must do it now. The GATE 2022 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022. The interested and eligible applicants must visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register for GATE 2022. This year, two new papers have been added to the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

How to register for GATE 2022

  • Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in 
  • Click on the GATE 2022 registration link 
  • Log in if you have your user ID and password
  • Click on the 'Register' tab if you are a new user
  • Fill in the required information and submit
  • Your registration ID and password will be generated
  • Login using the registration number and password
  • Fill in the GATE 2022 form by providing the correct information 
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
READ | GATE 2022 registration window closing soon; See how to register, list of documents
READ | GATE 2022 registration window closing today, here's how to apply
READ | GATE 2022 registration deadline extended till September 28 due to technical issues
READ | GATE 2022 application window closing today; here's how to apply
Tags: GATE 2022, GATE 2022 application, GATE 2022 registration
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND