GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes Sonepat And Panipat As Exam Centres; Check Details

GATE 2022 Update: IIT Kharagpur has informed that for the GATE 2022, Sonepat and Panipat will not be considered for the exam centre. All those candidates who have opted for any of these two cities for the exam will now have to change their preferences. While changing the centre details, they will not be charged any additional fee.

The official update on the website read,

‘We regret to inform you that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected from these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees.’

GATE 2022: Important Dates

The application correction window has been opened on November 1, 2021

Last date to do the changes is November 12, 2021

GATE will be conducted in February 2022. However, the official date has not been announced yet.

GATE 2022: Here's how to edit applications

At first, candidates must visit the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 or GOAPS – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the login tab, enter enrollment Id/Email Address, Password and then click on log in

The GATE 2022 application will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will have to click on the edit option to make changes in the necessary fields and click on submit

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references.

According to the exam rules by IIT Kharagpur, candidates can edit the following fields in their applications - Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, Address, College Details, Exam Paper, Additional Exam Paper, and Exam City. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 for editing the fields except for the change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and change of gender from female to any other gender. For these 3 fields, a fee of Rs. 1250 (500+750) is applicable.

About GATE 2022

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Master's Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology. These IITs are at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, and Roorkee.