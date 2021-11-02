GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes Sonepat And Panipat As Exam Centres; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
GATE 2022 Update: IIT Kharagpur has informed that for the GATE 2022, Sonepat and Panipat will not be considered for the exam centre. All those candidates who have opted for any of these two cities for the exam will now have to change their preferences. While changing the centre details, they will not be charged any additional fee.
The official update on the website read,
‘We regret to inform you that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected from these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees.’
According to the exam rules by IIT Kharagpur, candidates can edit the following fields in their applications - Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, Address, College Details, Exam Paper, Additional Exam Paper, and Exam City. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 for editing the fields except for the change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and change of gender from female to any other gender. For these 3 fields, a fee of Rs. 1250 (500+750) is applicable.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Master's Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology. These IITs are at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, and Roorkee.