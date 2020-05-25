GGTU Admit Card 2020: When It Will Release And How To Download

The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) will soon release the admit cards for the upcoming 2020 examinations. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, all exams were pushed back to June of 2020. If the lockdown does not extend, then the Govind Guru Tribal University will release the Admit cards for the upcoming 2020 examinations. The final exams dates have not yet been shared on the official Govind Guru Tribal University website.

Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) admit card update 2020

The last official update shared by the Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) was back on March 27, 2020. The official update can be found on Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) website, www.ggtu.ac.in. According to the update shared by Govind Guru Tribal University, all exams were delayed to June of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if the lockdown gets extended, then the exams will be pushed back indefinitely. Exams will only be held by the Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) when the lockdown finally ends.

The admit cards will be released for all Govind Guru Tribal University exams, including B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., M.A., M.Sc. and M.Com examinations. Once the admit cards are shared online, candidates will be able to download the cards on GGTU's official website. There will also be different amid cards for the part I, II and III examinations. To download the amid cards online, candidates will have to log into the website by using their proper credentials and roll number.

Students who want to appear for the Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU) exams will have to carry the admit card with them into the examination hall. No student will be allowed entry without their admit card. As of now, no official dates for admit card download have been shared by the Govind Guru Tribal University website. Moreover, GGTU has not shared any dates for the upcoming 2020 exams.

Once the admit cards are released, students can download their card by going to the official website's 'examination section'. Once in the examination section, click on the 'student panel' link. The next page will offer the option to download admit cards. Students need to put in their roll number and password to login for admit card download. However, the download link will not work right now, as the admit cards have not yet been released.

