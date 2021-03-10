GMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For The Posts Of Manager, General Manager Among Others

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited has invited applications as part of its GMRCL recruitment 2021. The official notification was released for the various posts of General Manager, Manager and other posts. The GMRCL recruitment notification was released on the official website of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited at gujaratmetrorail.com today on March 10, 2021. The interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the GMRCL recruitment notification carefully and apply in the GMRCL recruitment 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the GMRCL vacancy, here is everything you need to know about it.

GMRCL recruitment 2021

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited has invited the applications online on its official website of GMRCL 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can now apply till April 9, 2021. Those candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply on the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited. Candidates are advised to apply in the recruitment drive as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. There are a total of 15 posts on offer in the GMRCL vacancy of Civil Wing and 7 posts in Systems, Electrical & Rolling Stock Wing and Operations & Maintenance Wing. Candidates should take note that the appointments in the GMRCL recruitment 2021 will be only on a contractual basis for a duration of a minimum of 3 years to 5 years, on standard terms & conditions of the Organization. The age limit for various posts varies and the details can be checked on the official GMRCL recruitment notification. Here is a look at the details about the GMRCL vacancy.

Civil Wing

Chief General Manager/General Manager (Civil): 08 Posts, Payscale - â‚¹120000â€280000

Additional General Manager (Civil): 02 Posts, Payscale - â‚¹100000 – 260000

Additional General Manager (Architect): 01 Post, Payscale - â‚¹100000 – 260000

Joint General Manager (Civil): 02 Posts, Payscale - â‚¹90000 - 240000

Joint General Manager (Architect): 01 Post, Payscale - â‚¹90000 - 240000

Manager (Multi Modal Integration) (Transport Planning): 01 Post - â‚¹60000 - 180000

Systems, Electrical & Rolling Stock Wing and Operations & Maintenance Wing

General Manager (Electrical/Rolling Stock – Electrical): 3 Posts (2 posts R.S + 1 Electrical post), Payscale - â‚¹120000â€280000

General Manager (Operations & Maintenance): 1 Post, Payscale - â‚¹120000â€280000

Sr. Deputy General Manager (Signaling): 1 Post, Payscale - â‚¹80000â€220000

Deputy General Manager (Safety) – O&M: 1 Post, Payscale - â‚¹70000â€200000

Deputy General Manager (Rolling Stock): 1 Post, Payscale - â‚¹70000â€200000

