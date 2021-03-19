GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 243 Vacancies, Graduates Eligible

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 243 vacancies for the post-state tax inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply online is March 31. Read on to know full details of GPSC State tax inspector recruitment.

GPSC State Tax Inspector Eligibility

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree from any recognized universities. Apart from the degree, they should also have basic knowledge of computer applications. They should possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati and/or Hindi. A candidate who has appeared or will appear or awaiting the results of the final semester/year exam of graduation can also apply. Such candidates will have to submit their qualification certificate within a said time after clearing the prelims exam.

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years as of March 31, 2021. Age will be calculated on the last date of the receipt of Narrated Original Advertisement

Rs. 38090/- (Fix Pay) for 5 years. Rs. 39,900 - 1,26,600/- Pay Matrix level No. 7 Selection Process: Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by a descriptive main exam.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary screening test will be for 200 marks. GPSC PT will have questions from General Studies (GS). The paper has to be solved in two hours. The main exam will carry 400 marks. There will be five papers in the GPSC Main exam namely- Gujarati language, English Language, General Studies- I, and General Studies- II. Each paper will carry 100 marks. Candidates will have three hours' time to solve each paper.

The tentative date of the prelims exam is July 25. The tentative date for the main exam is September 2021. The result is likely to be declared in the month of February 2022.

Click here for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment Notification 2021

