Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 1382 Vacancies For SI, ASI & Other Posts

Gujarat Police Recruitment notification was recently released by the government of Gujarat. The notification is for a recruitment drive to fill 1382 posts under the Government of Gujarat. The candidates can check the details for the same from the official website of Gujarat police at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates interested to apply for the posts of Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI), and Intelligence Officer can read on for further details. The application process for the same began on March 16, 2021, while the last date to apply for these posts is by March 31, 2021. Read on for more information on Gujarat police recruitment 2021 and see the direct link.

Gujarat police recruitment 2021; eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

The recruitment is applicable for both male and female candidates. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test, Prelims Exam, and Mains Exam.

The age limit of both male and female candidates for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021 must be between 21 to 35 years.

The male candidates from the general category should have a height and weight of 164 cm and 50 kg, respectively.

The female candidates from the general category must have a height and weight of 158 cm and 40 kg, respectively.

To apply for the Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer posts- Click here for the direct link.

Before applying for the post read the complete notification. Here is a direct link for the Gujarat police recruitment 2021 notification. Click here

Gujarat Police 2021 vacancy

Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Male) - 202 Posts

Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Women) - 98 Posts

Armed Police Sub Inspector (Male) - 72 Posts

Intelligence Officer (Male) - 18 Posts

Intelligence Officer (Women) - 09 Posts

Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Male) - 659 Posts

Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Women) - 324 Posts

GPSC recruitment 2021

Recently, GPSC also released the notification for the recruitment of 1427 posts. The vacancies are on offer are Gujarat Medical Services, Lecturer, Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor among others. The commission has invited online applications for the GPSC vacancy on its official website. The online registration for the recruitment drive for these 1427 posts has started on March 16, 2021. The last date to fill the application form is also March 31, 2021, just like the Gujarat Police recruitment last date.

