Gujarat University: Know Latest Updates About Exams, Admissions And More

With normal life brought to a standstill, the education system has been hampered due to the coronavirus scare in the State of Gujarat. The state has recorded over ten thousand positive coronavirus cases until now. Gujarat University is aiming at best ways to conduct the exams and the assessments for the ongoing academic year which has been pushed by a notch. Read on to know all the details form the University

Gujarat University conducted a webinar on a possible vaccine for the virus

The university conducted a webinar on ‘Development of viral vaccine and other preventive measures in Pandemic’. Several students had registered themselves for the webinar which addressed the ways of developing a vaccine for the current coronavirus. The initiative is to imbibe the value of research in the participating students and professors.

Gujarat University administrative staff back in the office

Gujarat University has resumed its operations calling all its staff back in the office. However, only Gujarat University staff have been back in the office and there are no clear orders for the 350 affiliated colleges’ staff to resume its orders. Gujarat University officials are yet to map out an action plan for how the colleges are supposed to function after the pandemic has left a two-month delay in all its proceedings. After students and their parents have been bombarding GU with questions, the varsity urged the concerned students to not visit the offices or the vicinity. GU also released a statement that it will follow the UGC guidelines for the exams and assessments.

Online exams in July?

Reports suggest that exams for the university’s affiliated colleges will be mostly held in the month of July. However, the situation will change according to the coronavirus situation in the state. With the state still being under lockdown until May 31, the students will continue to partake in online sessions and classes. The university had earlier stated that online exams can be taken as per earlier for several science-based courses.

New interim vice-chancellor for Gujarat University

GU will have a new vice-chancellor as per reports. Jagdish Bhavsar has been appointed as the interim vice-chancellor for the university on the wake of the pandemic, which resulted in the committees still finalising the list for permanent three-year vice-chancellor. Former VC Himanshu Pandya’s term finished this year and the post was immediately filled in with Bhavsar, on the wake of new and effective decision required to make after the coronavirus scare calms down.