GUJCET Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Answers, Find How To Raise Objection And More

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test popularly known as GUJCET Answer Key 2021. Candidates who took the exam can have a look at the provisional answer key. Candidates can also raise objections (if any), the Gujarat Board will acknowledge the objections. After scrutinizing the objections, the Board will also release a final answer key along with the results. Candidates are hereby informed that the last day to raise an objection is August 17, 2021. However, they should make sure to apply for the same by 7 pm. Detailed information about the process is available on the official website that is gsebeservice.com. Here is the step-by-step guide to download GUJCET Answer Key 2021 and raise objections.

GUJCET 2021: Important Dates

The exam was conducted on August 6, 2021

The provisional answer key has been released on

The last day to raise objection is August 17, 2021

GUJCET Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, find the ‘News Highlights’ section and click on 'GUJCET August 2021 Provisional Answer Key’

Candidates will have to download the form and send the filled form to gsebsciencekey2021@gmail.com

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection which is refundable in case the Board finds that the objection raised is correct

About GUJCET

GUJCET is a common entrance test by State Board. By clearing this test, students can take admission in various engineering and medical colleges for Under Graduate courses. The GUJCET 2021 examination duration is 2 hours and this time candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs. 300 for sitting in exams. 120 questions are asked in which Physics and chemistry together carry 20 questions each. Biology and mathematics carry 40 questions each. Candidates are advised to follow the official website shared for more updates on GUJCET 2021.

