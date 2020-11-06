Haryana Assembly Passes Bill On 75% Job Reservation Quota In Pvt Sector For Local People

The Haryana government on Thursday, November 5 passed a bill to provide 75 percent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala introduced the bill in the House when the assembly began the second part of its monsoon session. Providing 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs was a key poll promise by Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is the BJP’s coalition partner in the state.

The 'Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020' provides the quota for local people to get jobs in the private sector that offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month. Only 10 percent of the recruitment by a company needs to be from the district in which it is located and the rest of the quota can be filled from other districts in the state. The quota will initially apply for 10 years and the bill which is stated now needs the assent of the state Governor to become law.

Bill provides for training to eligible local candidates

The state government further suggested that the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a significant impact on local infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums. The new bill will cover private companies, trusts, societies and partnership firms, among others, in the state. The Bill also provides for training to eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available. Further, the bill defines local candidates as those domiciled in the state. A person should be born in Haryana or have lived in the state for at least 15 years, to acquire the domicile status.

“The influx of a large number of migrants competing for low-paid jobs places a significant impact on local infrastructure and housing and leads to the proliferation of slums,” it said.

The bill further said it leads to environmental and health issues that are acutely felt in the state’s urban areas, affecting livelihood and the quality of life. Hence giving preference to local candidates in low-paid jobs is socially, economically, and environmentally desirable and any such preference would be in the interest of the general public, the bill said.

CM comments on new bill

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the bill would go a long way in providing employment to local youth. A statement on the objectives of the proposed law said it will encourage all private employers in Haryana to boost local employment. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala also tweeted that the promise made to the state’s youth now stood fulfilled.

“Today our promise to lakhs of youth of Haryana has been fulfilled and now Haryanvi youth will have 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector,” he said.

He added that the moment arrived exactly a year after the BJP-JJP government came into existence. Chautala said any new factory or established factories advertising vacancies will now have to fulfill the quota. Earlier this year, the BJP-JJP government had failed to get Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s assent to an ordinance on the job quota. Narain had sent the ordinance to the President for his consideration. The state government had then said that it will table a job quota bill during the Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session.

(With PTI Inputs) (Image-PTI)