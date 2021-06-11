Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 Declared, All Pass; See How To Check BSEH Class 10 Results

BSEH 10th Results 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2021. All students have been promoted to the next class. Students who were registered for the HBSE class 10th can check their results online. Students should visit the official website - bseh.org.in to check their results. The result link will be activated in some time.

How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2021:

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab A link to check HBSE Class 10th result 2021 will be flashing on the page Click on the result link Login using your credentials and submit Your Haryana Board class 10th result will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

The Haryana government had to cancel the BSEH class 10 exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Haryana Board 10th exam was scheduled to be held between April 22 and May 12 which were cancelled. The HBSE 10th results are prepared on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students.

This year, approximately 3,18,373 students were registered for the HBSE Class 10th board exams including 1,74,956 boys and 1,43,417 girls. In the year 2020, the Haryana Board Class 10th exams were conducted in the month of March. The overall pass percentage was 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was 69.86 and the pass percentage of male students was 60.27.