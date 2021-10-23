Haryana CM Announces Free Education For Students With Family Income Less Than ₹1.8 Lakh PA

Announcing a major development in the education sector, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated on Friday that anyone with a documented average earnings of less than Rs. 1.80 lakh per year will receive free education in the state.

According to Khattar, the Haryana government wants to ensure that no talented student from a low-income family is denied the opportunity to pursue his or her aspirations. Under the state government’s recent Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) scheme, those students whose confirmed family income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum will receive free school education, he said. The Chief Minister announced this while engaging with students who had aced the civil services exam in 2020 and the JEE advance exam in 2021 as a part of Haryana's 'Super 100 Program.'

The event was also attended by Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria.



Khattar congratulated the achievers and said,

"Each one of you should remember that you have decided to opt for civil service as a career option for serving the society as during your service period you will get innumerable opportunities to work in the diverse fields," news agency PTI reported.

"Therefore, I expect that each one of you will certainly try your level best for achieving excellence to make Haryana proud," Manohar Lal Khattar added.

The chief minister praised 29 kids from low-income families who passed the JEE advance exam,

"All of you are a great example that if you have talent, no one can stop you from achieving your dreams… no matter if you belong to a poor family. I hope that all of you will make Haryana proud in whichever field you will opt for," he said as per PTI.

According to the New Education Policy-2020, institutions are being established in the state to provide education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels, Khattar explained.

He asserted, "Initially, we are going to arrange for imparting education from KG to PG in four universities. Kurukshetra University has started preparing for admission to be given under KG to PG scheme from this academic session that is 2021-22."

