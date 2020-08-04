Haryana To Get 11 New Colleges, CM Khattar Calls It 'Raksha Bandhan Gift For Women'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 3 announced the opening of at least 11 new colleges in the state. While attending a function at Government Post Graduate (PG) College, Sector 1, Panchkula, he elaborated how the initial plan of the government was to open 10 new colleges, but one more was added later on. He also said that imparting education is a “great gift” and noted that the Haryana government has opened 97 colleges in just last five years, but “in the last 48 years, only 75 colleges were opened”.

Manohar Lal Khattar also talked about the National Education Policy 2020 and said that it aims for “universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030". The NEP 2020 also aims to raise the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by the year 2025. Haryana CM also showcased optimism on the fact that through the collaborative approach of the state government with non-government organisations and also the people, the state will attain the goal.

NEP 2020 will bring 'drastic transformation'

Khattar also noted that the state government is applying more focus on skill development and a Skill Development University has been opened in Dudhola, Pawal district. Haryana CM also said that it was on the request of the Minister of State for Woman and Child Development, Kamlesh Dhanda that an additional college was added to open in the state. He also elaborated about the National Education Policy that would be effective in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and will also bring about a 'drastic transformation'.

"This policy will bring about a drastic transformation in the field of education and will be job-oriented too," Khattar said.

"This (the announcement of the opening of 11 colleges) is a special gift of Raksha Bandhan to the women of the state," he added. He even noted that at present Haryana has a college within every 15-km radius.

केंद्र सरकार ने नई शिक्षा नीति पर रोजगार परक शिक्षा और कक्षा 6 के बाद ही बच्चे की स्किलिंग शिक्षा पर फोकस किया है। इस दिशा में हमने भी कार्य करते हुए प्रदेश में स्किल डेवलपमेंट मिशन और देश की पहली स्किलिंग यूनिवर्सिटी, पलवल में श्री विश्वकर्मा स्किल डेवलपमेंट यूनिवर्सिटी बनाई है। pic.twitter.com/l1fll29MEp — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 3, 2020

(With inputs/image from PTI)