Haryana Schools Reopening Update: Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 3 On September 20

Haryana schools reopening update: Considering the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana school reopening date has been announced on Thursday. The Haryana government has decided to resume the physical classes for Primary students. Haryana Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce the Haryana school class 1 to 3 reopening date. Minister said that it has been decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 3 from next week, September 20, 2021. However, it has been conveyed that only interested students should attend the classes as physical presence is not mandatory for attendance. The tweet by Haryana Chief Minister reads, "Haryana Government has issued orders to open all government and private schools from September 20, 2021, for classes 1st to 3rd. COVID-19 rules have to be followed for prevention."

Parent's permission is required for offline classes

The consent of parents is compulsory if students want to opt for offline classes. Chief Minister tweeted this information on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He tweeted, "Students will have to take parental permission before coming to school. Online classes will continue for those parents who do not want to send their children to school now."

विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल आने से पहले माता-पिता की अनुमति लेनी होगी और जो अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को अभी स्कूल नहीं भेजना चाहते उन छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं जारी रहेंगी। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) September 16, 2021

Haryana news: Primary school reopening update

The order which has been issued on Thursday will be applicable to both private as well as government schools. On September 1, 2021, schools have resumed offline classes for std 4 and 5. In order to conduct offline classes, strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines will have to be followed. Schools have also been told to check the temperature of students before they enter the premises. Students will be informed not to share their food. Only one candidate will be allowed to sit on one bench in order to maintain physical distance. As per reports, about 70% of school teachers are vaccinated against COVID-19.