High Level Meeting To Discuss Class 12, Entrance Exams Issue Tomorrow: Education Minister

A High-level virtual meeting will be convened on Sunday with all the States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries, and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to discuss the issue of conducting class 12 exams and entrance exams for professionals courses. The meeting will be chaired by union defence minister Rajnath Singh, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar will also attend the meeting.

Decision on CBSE class 12 and entrance exam soon

In a letter written by the Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to States/UTs, he has stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning.

The letter also mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the Education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams. In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE, and ICSE have postponed their Class 12 examinations. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses like JEE, NEET, UGC NET etc.

"As the conduct of Class 12 examinations impacts upon State Board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different State Governments and UT Administrations are taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country," reads a press release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Union education minister Pokhriyal has also sought suggestions from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter. CBSE had cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 exam. Students of class 10 will be evaluated on the basis of pre-board exam and internal assessment and their results are expected to be declared by July.