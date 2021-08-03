Last Updated:

How To Find Affiliation Code Of CBSE Schools? Here's Direct Link To Find CBSE School Codes

To check the affiliation code of CBSE schools, visit the government's School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System (SARAS) website which hosts the list.

Written By
Vishnu V V
affiliation code of cbse schools

IMAGE: PTI


The Central Board of Secondary Education board examination results is now out. The exams season is now ending and the new admission season is just around the corner. During admissions or any related process, it is important to keep tabs on the affiliation of any particular school. Be it a new school or an established one, there is an easy way to check on it, and the affiliation code of CBSE schools helps with this.

Here’s how to find the affiliation code of CBSE schools

To check the affiliation code of CBSE schools, visit the government's Online School Affiliation & Monitoring System R-2.0 (cbseaff.nic.in) and go to the list of affiliated schools. Type in the affiliation number that the school has provided and check the affiliation certificate of the school. In case, the number is not available, one can always check the CBSE school code list on the website and find if the school is present. The list can be opened on the basis of the state as well as the district. Check on the School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System (SARAS) to avail all CBSE school codes in any region of the country. The website will also hand out the list of Disaffiliated schools in the country which amounts to a total of 115.

CBSE Class 10th results: List of websites to check

The CBSE 10th result 2021 results were announced on August 3, 2021. The results were declared at 12 noon and scorecards have been uploaded on the official websites and also on various platforms like Digilocker and UMANG app. Here are the steps to view class 10th results on various platforms.

CBSE class 10th result 2021: How to find roll number

  • Registered candidates waiting for results should click on the link given below
  • Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021
  • Select on the option which reads 'class 10'
  • OR here is the direct link to check the roll number
  • Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name
  • Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen
  • Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results

How to check CBSE class 10 results

  • Go to any of the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in
  • Click on the link which will read 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021' 
  • You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a screenshot or download the same
  • Students can also take a printout for future reference

How to get CBSE class 10 result 2021 via SMS

  • Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

IMAGE: PTI

READ | CBSE Class 10 Result: How to calculate CBSE percentage; check this step by step guide
READ | CBSE 10th result 2021 declared, here are direct links to check CBSE class 10 scorecards
READ | CBSE 10th result 2021 declared; 99.04% pass; girls outshine by 0.35%, see details here
READ | CBSE 10th Result 2021 OUT; here's how to check CBSE class 10 result on mobile, app and SMS
READ | CBSE 10th result 2021 declared, here's how to check scores on various platforms
First Published:
COMMENT