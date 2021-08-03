How To Find Affiliation Code Of CBSE Schools? Here's Direct Link To Find CBSE School Codes

The Central Board of Secondary Education board examination results is now out. The exams season is now ending and the new admission season is just around the corner. During admissions or any related process, it is important to keep tabs on the affiliation of any particular school. Be it a new school or an established one, there is an easy way to check on it, and the affiliation code of CBSE schools helps with this.

Here’s how to find the affiliation code of CBSE schools

To check the affiliation code of CBSE schools, visit the government's Online School Affiliation & Monitoring System R-2.0 (cbseaff.nic.in) and go to the list of affiliated schools. Type in the affiliation number that the school has provided and check the affiliation certificate of the school. In case, the number is not available, one can always check the CBSE school code list on the website and find if the school is present. The list can be opened on the basis of the state as well as the district. Check on the School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System (SARAS) to avail all CBSE school codes in any region of the country. The website will also hand out the list of Disaffiliated schools in the country which amounts to a total of 115.

CBSE Class 10th results: List of websites to check

The CBSE 10th result 2021 results were announced on August 3, 2021. The results were declared at 12 noon and scorecards have been uploaded on the official websites and also on various platforms like Digilocker and UMANG app. Here are the steps to view class 10th results on various platforms.

CBSE class 10th result 2021: How to find roll number

Registered candidates waiting for results should click on the link given below

Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021

Select on the option which reads 'class 10'

OR here is the direct link to check the roll number

Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name

Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen

Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results

How to check CBSE class 10 results

Go to any of the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

Click on the link which will read 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021'

You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or download the same

Students can also take a printout for future reference

How to get CBSE class 10 result 2021 via SMS

Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

IMAGE: PTI