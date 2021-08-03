How To Find Affiliation Code Of CBSE Schools? Here's Direct Link To Find CBSE School Codes

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
The Central Board of Secondary Education board examination results is now out. The exams season is now ending and the new admission season is just around the corner. During admissions or any related process, it is important to keep tabs on the affiliation of any particular school. Be it a new school or an established one, there is an easy way to check on it, and the affiliation code of CBSE schools helps with this.
To check the affiliation code of CBSE schools, visit the government's Online School Affiliation & Monitoring System R-2.0 (cbseaff.nic.in) and go to the list of affiliated schools. Type in the affiliation number that the school has provided and check the affiliation certificate of the school. In case, the number is not available, one can always check the CBSE school code list on the website and find if the school is present. The list can be opened on the basis of the state as well as the district. Check on the School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System (SARAS) to avail all CBSE school codes in any region of the country. The website will also hand out the list of Disaffiliated schools in the country which amounts to a total of 115.
