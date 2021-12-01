IAF AFCAT 2022: Application Process Begins For 317 Posts, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the online application process for IAF AFCAT 01/2022 cycle on December 1, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for the course that will commence on January 2023 should visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in. The last date to register for the exam is December 30, 2021.

IAF AFCAT 2022 will be held on February 12, 13, and 14, 2022. This recruitment drive aims to fill 317 vacancies for grant of Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches.

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the 'Candidate Login' tab on the top of the homepage

Click on the cycle 01/2022

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the login details and submit.

Fill in the application form

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who desire to apply for the Flying Branch should be aged between 20-24 years old as of January 1, 2023. Aspirants who want to apply for the Ground Duty branches should be in the age group 20-26 years as of January 1, 2023. However, certain age relaxations will be given for which candidates are advised to check the official notification released by Indian Air Force before applying for the post.

Read IAF AFCAT 2022 official notification

Click here to apply online

Training for the posts would begin on the first week of January 2023 at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Hyderabad, Telangana. Candidates need to undergo rigorous training of 52 weeks. A non-refundable fee of Rs 250 will be charged for applying to the Air Force Common Admission Test.