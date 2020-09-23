IAF Recruitment 2020: Recruitment Rally For Group X Trades In Bihar, Haryana, & Rajasthan

The Indian Air Force had recently started the exams for some posts in Gujarat, UT of Daman & Diu and UT of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Karnataka and Odisha from September 23rd to October 4th. However, the new recruitment rally is all set to be conducted in Jodhpur, Bihar, and Haryana location. Unmarried male candidates can appear for Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment Rally. The latest recruitment rally is for Group X Trades (Technical) except education instructor. Important details can be checked from the official website that is at airmenselection.cdac.in. Here are some important dates for the recruitment rally and the exam dates for the same.

IAF recruitment Trade X

Location - Jodhpur

Online Pre-Registration Date - From 27 September 2020 at 11 AM to 28 September 2020 till 5 PM

Exam date - 09 October 2020 to 19 October 2020

Location- Bihar (10 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force Station Bihta, Patna) and Haryana (1 Airmen Selection Centre, Ambala Cantonment)

Online Pre-Registration Date - From 27 September 2020 at 11 AM to 28 September 2020 till 5 PM

Exam date - 09 October 2020 to 20 October 2020

ALSO READ| IAF To Induct Rafale Aircraft Into 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows': Here's The Event Schedule

IAF recruitment 2020 in Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana

Indian Air Force offers recruitment opportunities for Unmarried Male Indian or Nepalese citizens to join from the state of Rajasthan. The recruitment test for Group X technical grades would be conducted at 5 Airmen Selection Centre & Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 Air Force, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), except for the education instructor post. Candidates can visit the link directly from here to check for the complete details with respect to the age, eligibility etc. Here are the details for Group X posts and the test rally that would be conducted in Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar.

Image courtesy: IAF website

Haryana

Image courtesy: IAF website

Bihar

Image courtesy: IAF website

ALSO READ| 53 IAF Personnel Get Trained In High-altitude Rescue Ops During Quarantine In Darjeeling

Educational Qualification for IAF recruitment rally

For Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) - Candidates need to have a passed intermediate / 10+2 / equivalent examination certificate. They also need to have passed the exam with subjects including Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as 50% marks in English.

Or the candidates can have a 3-year Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical /Electrical /Electronics / Automobile /Computer Science /Instrumentation Technology /Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with minimum 50% marks in overall aggregate and 50% marks in English during the diploma or intermediate /matriculation. Candidates can check the list of eligible diploma course from this website - https://airmenselection.cdac.in.

Image courtesy: IAF website

ALSO READ| Amid Standoff With China, IAF To Get Land In U'khand To Carry Out Activities In Border Areas

ALSO READ| IAF Approaches Haryana Govt For Better Garbage Removal System Around Ambala Base

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock