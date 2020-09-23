IAF Recruitment 2020: Recruitment Rally For Group X Trades In Bihar, Haryana, & Rajasthan

The Indian Air Force had recently started the exams for some posts in Gujarat, UT of Daman & Diu and UT of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Karnataka and Odisha from September 23rd to October 4th. However, the new recruitment rally is all set to be conducted in Jodhpur, Bihar, and Haryana location. Unmarried male candidates can appear for Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment Rally. The latest recruitment rally is for Group X Trades (Technical) except education instructor. Important details can be checked from the official website that is at airmenselection.cdac.in. Here are some important dates for the recruitment rally and the exam dates for the same.
Indian Air Force offers recruitment opportunities for Unmarried Male Indian or Nepalese citizens to join from the state of Rajasthan. The recruitment test for Group X technical grades would be conducted at 5 Airmen Selection Centre & Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 Air Force, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), except for the education instructor post. Candidates can visit the link directly from here to check for the complete details with respect to the age, eligibility etc. Here are the details for Group X posts and the test rally that would be conducted in Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar.
Image courtesy: IAF website
Image courtesy: IAF website
Image courtesy: IAF website
Image courtesy: IAF website
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock