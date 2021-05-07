IAS Eligibility Criteria 2021: Exam Pattern, Age And Other Qualification Details Of Exam

The Indian Administrative Service, IAS is the administrative arm of the All India Civil Services. It is one of the three arms of the All India Services along with the Indian Police Service and the Indian Forest Service. Members of these three services serve the government of India and also the individual states. Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the preliminary UPSC 2021 Civil Services examination on June 27, 2021, and the main exam will be held on September 17, 2021. A lot of candidates have been curious to know about the IAS eligibility criteria 2021, IAS exam pattern and IAS syllabus for the IAS exam 2021. Here is a look at the details about the IAS exam 2021.

IAS eligibility criteria 2021

Nationality

For applying to the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, a candidate must be a citizen of India. For other services, a candidate must be either a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee. For more details about the nationality of non-Indian candidates, one should check the official notification given below.

Age limit

The age limit for the IAS exam 2021 is between 21 and 32 years as of August 1, 2021. This means that the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1989 and not later than 1st August 2000. The upper age limit has relaxations for reserved category candidates details of which are mentioned in the notification.

Educational qualification

The minimum educational eligibility criteria for IAS exam 2021 is that the candidate should hold a degree from a government recognised University or possess an equivalent qualification. The candidates appearing for the examination and are currently awaiting their results for the degree examination are also eligible to appear for the preliminary examination. Those candidates who will qualify will need to produce proof of having passed their said examination along with the application for the main exam. Candidates possessing professional and technical qualifications which are recognised by Government as equivalent to the professional and technical degree would also be eligible for admission to the IAS exam 2021.

For eligibility criteria for IAS and other details about the exam, click HERE

IAS exam pattern

The UPSC exam for IAS aspirants is divided into two stages of the preliminary and main examination. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be qualified for the main examination. After clearing the Main examination, candidates will be reaching the interview stage. The preliminary exam will consist of two papers, General Studies I and General Studies II consisting of 200 marks each. IAS syllabus details can be checked on the above-mentioned notification.

Image: Shutterstock