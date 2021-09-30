IBPS Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Various Positions; Check Details Here

IBPS recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications to fill various vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies from tomorrow. The applications will be accepted between October 1 and October 14, 2021. IBPS assistant professor vacancy details can be checked here. The applications are being invited for Assistant Professor Statistics, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT database administrator, Software developer and Tester posts. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

IBPS engineer recruitment: Selection process

IBPS faculty recruitment process will be held in October or November 2021.

Candidates will have to go through written exams as well as interviews

Post clearing rounds, candidates will be called for document verification

Official notice reads, "If the examination is conducted only at IBPS, the entire selection process will be completed on the same day. The schedule of the process for each post will be communicated accordingly."

Here is the direct link to view official notification

IBPS 2021: Eligibility Details

For the position of Assistant professor, educational qualifications should be a PhD or Equivalent degree in statistics with at least 55% in postgraduation. The candidate should have experience of 5 years in a relevant field. The age limit is 32 to 45 years.

For the post of faculty research associate, PhD or equivalent degree in either industrial psychology, organisational psychology, educational measurement, psychometrics or HR with at least 55% marks in postgraduation. The age limit is 27 to 40 years.

For Research Associate, postgraduation in psychology/ psychometrics/ management/ with specialisation in HR with a minimum of 55% marks on graduation is required. The candidate should have experience of one year of academic research. The age limit is 21 to 30 years.

For the Hindi Officer post, candidates should have completed a Master's degree in Hindi with English as a major from a recognised university or vice versa. The candidate who has experience of one year must be in the relevant field. The age limit is 21 to 30 years.

For IT Engineer (Data Centre): Full time BE/Btech, preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognised university. Experience should be of 3 years in the relevant field. The age limit is 21 to 35 years.

IT Database Administrator: Full time BE/ BTech /MCA /MSC (IT) /MSC (Computer Science) from a recognised university. The experience should be of 3 years in a relevant field. The age limit is 21 to 35 years.

Software Developer and tester (frontend and backend): Full-time BE/BTech/MCA/MSC (IT)/MSC (Computer science) from a recognised university. The experience must be of 3 years in a relevant field. The age limit is 21 to 35 years.

Important dates