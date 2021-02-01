ICAI CA Final Exam Results 2020 Likely To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA final results for candidates of old and new courses on February 1 on its official website. ICAI will also release the All India Merit List of up to rank 50 on its websites.
Once the ICAI CA final result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online by visiting the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates can also register for getting thier CA final results on their email ID.
"Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course), desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 31st January 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," the official notice reads.
Click here for ICAI official notice-- https://icaiexam.icai.org/icai_results/Final_November2020_Result_Announcement.pdf
